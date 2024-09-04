UWPD Investigating Vandalism at Library Mall

Case number: 24-1359

24-1359 Incident date: September 4, 2024, 3:00 am

September 4, 2024, 3:00 am Incident type: Vandalism

Vandalism Location/address: Library Mall

The UW–Madison Police Department is investigating an incident of vandalism that occurred at around 3 a.m. on September 4, 2024.

Several parts of Library Mall, including the Hagenah (Library Mall) Fountain, were vandalized with paint. Crews from Facilities Planning & Management worked quickly to remove the graffiti. The incident remains under investigation.

UWPD continues to investigate another possibly related incident from Tuesday, Aug. 27 in which several areas on and around Witte Hall were vandalized.

Both incidents involve criminal damage to property in violation of UW–Madison policies on expressive activity so anyone found to be responsible will face both possible felony charges along with university disciplinary consequences, if applicable.

If you have any information about either incident, please contact the UW–Madison Police Department at 608-264-2677. You can also submit tips via the BadgerSAFE app.